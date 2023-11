L’ex-Première dame des États-Unis, Rosalynn Carter, rejoint son mari en soins palliatifs

L'épouse de l'ancien président américain Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn est entrée en soins palliatifs à son domicile dans l'État de Géorgie, dans le sud du pays, a annoncé sa famille le 17 novembre.The former first lady, 96, was diagnosed with dementia in May, according to the Carter Center. She has now "entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," their grandson, Jason Carter, said in a brief statement. He also thanked well-wishers for the "outpouring of love and support." (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (SAUL LOEB/AFP)